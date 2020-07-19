No more singing in COVID California!

New COVID-19 guidelines in California forbid singing during worship services to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

Issued Wednesday, the updated policies from the state's department of public health require churches and other houses of worship to "discontinue singing and chanting activities." Whereas official guidelines in late May permitted singing, group recitation, and other practices and performances but advised against them, such things are now formally prohibited.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/calif-issues-ban-on-singing-in-churches-amid-ongoing-pandemic.html