Prison ministry's lockdown struggle Prison ministry's lockdown struggle

As many prisons nationwide have limited visitor access to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, advocates warn that life in prison under lockdown can be “hopeless” when access is restricted to chaplains and ministry volunteers.

Without access to volunteer Christian ministries that show love to prisoners, life in prison under lockdown is “dark,” former prisoner Rodney Massey told The Christian Post in a recent interview.

“It’s very gloomy. You’re already in an environment that is very dark and is hopeless. It’s torture not to know the state of your family and loved ones. That begins to mess with your psyche,” said Massey, who served a 25-year sentence in Illinois for drug dealing but now serves as a ministry volunteer.

Read more at https://www.christianpost.com/news/prisoners-face-anxiety-as-ministries-kept-out-during-covid-19.html

