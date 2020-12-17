The Church's problem with biblical illiteracy
The biggest crisis facing the evangelical, global church today is the growing lack of biblical literacy worldwide, according to Thomas Schirrmacher, the newly elected secretary-general of the World Evangelical Alliance.
“Our biggest problem is that Bible knowledge is fading away,” Schirrmacher told The Christian Post.
“This is the utmost problem we have beyond all theological differences, financial problems, and political questions." Schirrmacher, who studied theology in Switzerland and the United States, and serves as the WEA’s Associate Secretary General for Theological Concerns, said that in the Western world “more and more kids that come from evangelical families are not really rooted in the Bible,” and many of them leave the faith.
