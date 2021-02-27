The danger of porn to a smartphone generation The danger of porn to a smartphone generation

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Due to the ubiquity of smartphones, the up-and-coming generation has been “raised on hardcore porn to a level that’s never been seen before,” and there will be a massive “reckoning” within the Church if the Body of Christ fails to address this issue, the head of an addiction recovery program has warned.

“We may think that the porn situation is bad now, as we’re seeing pastors like Ravi Zacharias come out, but this younger generation has been raised on hardcore porn to a level that we've never seen before,” Ted Shimer, founder of The Freedom Fight, an online addiction recovery program, told The Christian Post.

“The Bible tells us that we're going to reap what we sow. Those of us who work with college students, we’re seeing porn addiction like never before. These are our future Christian parents, mothers, fathers, church leaders. If the church doesn't deal with it, there's going to be a massive reckoning that is unfortunately not going to look well on the name of Christ.”

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/smartphone-generation-raised-on-hardcore-porn-expert-warns.html