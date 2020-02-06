The problem with holier-than-thou Hollywood

Did you ever stop to wonder who granted moral authority to famous actors and actresses? Did you ever ask yourself why their opinions should carry extra weight?

After all, it’s one thing to be a certain person, such as a political leader or an athlete or a cancer survivor and to speak from your experience. It’s another thing to make believe you were that person. How does making believe qualify you to speak?

Read more at https://www.christianpost.com/voice/who-made-hollywood-icons-moral-authorities.html