Evangelist's murder sparks widespread grief in Uganda Man hailed for knowledge of Quran and Bible, participating in Muslim-Christian dialogue

NAIROBI, Kenya — Muslim extremists in Uganda killed an evangelist after a public Christian-Muslim dialogue event earlier this month.

Konkona Kasimu, a convert from Islam, was known for his deep understanding of both the Bible and the Quran and had participated in Christian-Muslim dialogues across several districts, including Iganga, Mayuge, Jinja and Kampala before he was killed on Dec. 12. He was 42.

His church, New Eden Church, organized an open-air dialogue in eastern Uganda’s Busia town on Dec. 8-12, deploying a team of four evangelists, three men and one woman, with Kasimu as the lead speaker while the others assisted in counseling and discipling new Christians, church leaders said.

Tensions rose on the final day of the event after several Muslims publicly converted to Christianity, the leaders said. Fearing for Kasimu’s safety, local Christians sheltered him briefly before the team departed for Iganga, 108 kilometers (67 miles southwest of Mbale), later that evening on Dec. 12.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the team headed to Iganga on two motorcycles. Kasimu rode with team member Recheal Kyakuwa, while the other two members used a separate motorcycle. While passing through the Nakalama swamp area, four men dressed in Islamic attire stopped them, Kyakuwa said.

Kyakuwa, who survived the attack with injuries requiring hospitalization, said the Christians initially believed the men needed assistance. One of the men suddenly identified Kasimu as an evangelist who participated in the Busia dialogue, and he was struck on the head, Kyakuwa told Morning Star News from her hospital bed in Iganga.

Kyakuwa said the attackers then assaulted her, after which she lost consciousness. The other motorcycle carrying two team members fled the scene during the attack.

Kasimu later succumbed to his injuries. His death sparked widespread grief among Christian communities in eastern Uganda, with church leaders describing the assault as a targeted attack due to his evangelistic work.

“Kasimu was killed because of advancing the Kingdom of God,” said Pastor Jeremiah Kasowe of New Eden Church, Iganga. “We have lost a great man who was well-versed in both the Quran and the Bible and used that knowledge to witness Christ to many people.”

Police were investigating but had not yet issued an official statement at this writing.

The attack was the latest of many instances of persecution of Christians in Uganda that Morning Star News has documented.

Uganda’s constitution and other laws provide for religious freedom, including the right to propagate one’s faith and convert from one faith to another. Muslims make up no more than 12% of Uganda’s population, with high concentrations in eastern areas of the country.

This article was originally published at Morning Star News