Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans praises team's belief in Jesus as they clinch playoffs

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans gave all glory to God after his team secured a spot in the National Football League playoffs this weekend, praising his players for their faith in Christ.

In a postgame press conference Sunday, the 41-year-old, third-year head coach reflected on his team’s 20-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, which advanced them to the postseason.

“The light is shining bright on the Texans, but that light is really reflective of our guys’ belief in … our Lord and savior Jesus Christ,” he said.

“That’s what has driven our team, and I’m so proud of our guys and thankful to the Lord for allowing us to allow our lights to shine through Him,” Ryans added. “All praise and honor goes to Him.”

Ryans, a two-time Pro Bowler who played 10 seasons in the NFL as a linebacker, including six with the Houston Texans, has repeatedly proclaimed his Christian faith throughout his career.

In a 2020 interview with Sports Spectrum, when he was on the coaching staff of the San Francisco 49ers, Ryans insisted that “we’re all here” because of “the grace of God.”

“Why are we in the position that we’re in? Why are we able to do what we do?” he asked. “That’s by God blessing us with this awesome opportunity to reach back and teach these young men, help these young men, but we have to stay grounded in the Word. We can get caught up in our work, a lot of long hours, a lot of long days, but you can’t forget what sustains us, and that’s Jesus Christ.”

Ryans thanked his mother for “instilling that into me at a young age,” adding, “as I continue to grow older and older, that’s the only thing that truly matters,” referring to “our relationship with Jesus Christ.”

The biography on Ryans’ X profile identifies him as a “God fearing husband, father and coach working to be better than my former self.”

Fourteen teams will have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming playoffs for a chance to play in Super Bowl LX, scheduled to take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8.

The Houston Texans have never appeared in a Super Bowl before.

In 2024, Texans player CJ Stroud, another outspoken Christian, became the youngest quarterback to win an NFL playoff game. In a press conference following the team’s victory in a wild-card playoff game against the Cleveland Browns, Stroud credited Ryans’ efforts to make faith a top priority for the players as an important factor in the team’s athletic success.

“It’s been a blessing. It’s been a heck of a year. I thank God I can just go another week with my teammates. This is like a dream come true as a reminder of how close we are as a team,” he remarked at the time. “I think definitely God is at the forefront of our minds, and we play for an audience of One. Even when everything is going crazy, you can lock hands and have patience. I’m blessed enough to have a leader like DeMeco who is open with his faith.”