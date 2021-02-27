Why so much hate? Why so much hate?

Did you ever hear the song that begins with the words, “We are one in the Spirit, we are one in the Lord”? The lyrics are very simple, with the repeated refrain, “And they'll know we are Christians by our love, by our love, Yeah they'll know we are Christians by our love.”

Today, we might want to change that refrain to “they'll know we are Christians by our hate, by our hate.” We have become terribly disfigured in recent years, in many ways, the opposite of God’s intent. How on earth did this happen?

If you don’t believe me, visit some of our personal, Bible-affirming, Jesus-believing, social media pages, where we savage each other and attack each other and spread hearsay and even lies about one another with reckless abandon. They are hate-filled pages, pages filled with venom and poison, yet pages that ultimately reflect what is in our own hearts. I ask again: how on earth did this happen?

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voices/and-they-will-know-we-are-christians-by-our-hate.html