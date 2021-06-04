With Christ, you're still in the game!

But upsets don’t just happen in sports, they happen in all aspects of life. And the Bible is full of examples when the impossible turns possible. In John 11 we read about the story when Mary and Martha sent word ahead to Jesus that they needed his help.

Lazarus was sick and likely to die if Jesus didn’t get there fast. Jesus chose to take his time so that the power and glory of God could be on full display. By the time he arrived, Lazarus had been dead for 4 days. When Jesus called for Lazarus to come out of the tomb, he created the greatest upset most had ever seen.

Death was the heavy favorite, but Jesus brought him back to life. Ultimately, Jesus would later defeat death and the grave once and for all by rising from the dead Himself, completing the greatest upset the world will ever see.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voices/the-greatest-upset-in-history-is.html