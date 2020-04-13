April 14, 2020: Kansas court upholds large church gathering ban, 18 killed in storms, China crosses removed

Tuesday, April 14, 2020:

Here are the latest headlines, brought to you by The Christian Post.

— Kansas high court strikes down measure that allowed large church gatherings

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled against an effort by lawmakers to allow large church gatherings.

The court ruled over the weekend that the Legislative Coordinating Council did not have the authority to revoke Governor Laura Kelly’s order that banned gatherings of more than 10 people.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/kansas-supreme-court-strikes-down-measure-that-allowed-large-church-gatherings.html

— At least 18 killed in storms, tornadoes in South

At least 18 people died in a deadly storm system of hail and tornadoes in the South on Sunday and early Monday.

Eleven of the deaths came from Mississippi.

The storms also ripped through Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/south-suffers-deadly-easter-sunday-as-storm-system-of-hail-tornadoes-kills-at-least-18.html

— Chinese officials remove crosses from churches

China’s communist government removed numerous crosses from church rooftops in recent months.

Last month, they were removed from multiple churches in the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Anhui and in the neighboring Shandong. Officials also removed crosses from several government-approved Three-Self churches between December and February during the height of the coronavirus epidemic.

Some of the reasons offered for the removal included the cross being placed higher than the national flag and being too eye-catching.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/china-crosses-higher-than-the-national-flag-removed-from-churches-amid-covid-19.html

— AG William Barr to take action against gov’t officials for threatening churches

The office of Attorney General William Barr said action will be taken against officials who single out religious organizations to enforce social distancing rules in place to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

The announcement comes as states such as Kansas, New York, Kentucky and Florida have banned gatherings of more than 10 persons, including worship services.

https://www.christianpost.com/news/ag-barr-to-take-action-against-government-officials-threatening-churches.html

— Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes hope people don’t go back to ‘normal’ way of life

Worship leaders Kari Jobe and Cody Carnes offered their thoughts on the pandemic, saying they hope they come out of this “being changed for the better.”

Carnes said, “We honestly don't want to go back to life as normal and in the way that it was because I hope that we come out of this time more alert, more aware of what we're called to do on this earth, more aware of the goodness of God and really, that this time would ignite the presence of God in the home again.”

With most people on lockdown, Carnes noted that church is happening at home now and said he believes God wants to “reestablish the encounter with His presence in our home again.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/kari-jobe-cody-carnes-dont-go-back-to-normal-god-is-reestablishing-his-presence-in-our-homes.html

To read more stories from a Christian perspective, visit christianpost.com.