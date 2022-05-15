1 dead, 4 critically injured by gunman at Presbyterian church in California; suspect is in police custody

UPDATE at 8:02 PM ET: At a news conference Sunday, authorities said a shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California, that left one person dead occurred at a lunch banquet after a church service. The suspected shooter was identified as an Asian male in his 60s who doesn't live in the community and has no known ties to the church.

Four people were critically injured in the shooting, and one person suffered minor injuries. All victims are adults and have been transported to area hospitals. Police described parishioners' swift action to apprehend the suspect and hog-tie him until police arrived as an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.” Authorities did not say if the shooting would be investigated as a hate crime or what the suspect's motives were.

Original report:

One person is reported dead and four others have been critically wounded by a shooter at a California church. Police have apprehended the suspect.

The gunman fired on churchgoers at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods and the weapon used by the suspect has been recovered, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department which has not yet released his identity.