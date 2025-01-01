Home News 10 dead, 35 injured after driver slams into crowd on Bourbon Street, opens fire during New Year’s Eve celebrations FBI investigating attack as 'act of terrorism'

The driver of a pickup truck drove into a crowd and opened fire at police during a New Year’s Eve celebration in New Orleans that left at least 10 people dead and 35 more injured.

The attack occurred on Canal and Bourbon Street at around 3:15 a.m. Central time Wednesday, according to police, who say the driver plowed his white pickup truck into a crowd of revelers.

After the driver came to a stop, the suspect reportedly opened fire on responding officers, who returned fire, according to police.

Officers shot and killed the driver, who was not identified by authorities.

Two New Orleans police officers were wounded in the gunfire, according to police. Both were transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police confirmed 10 people were declared dead at the scene, while another 35 people were injured and transported to a nearby hospital.

During an early Wednesday media briefing, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called it a "terrorist attack,” but FBI Special Agent Aletha Duncan later said it was "not a terrorist attack.”

However, the FBI released a later statement which said it was working “with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism,” The Associated Press reported.

Officials with the Sugar Bowl, which is scheduled to be played Wednesday night at the nearby Superdome, say the game will go on as scheduled.

"The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning," Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available."

Authorities are expected to provide an update to the media around noon local time.