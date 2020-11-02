10 reasons why more black men (and women) are voting for Trump 10 reasons why more black men (and women) are voting for Trump

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

I’m sick of being reduced to a color. Why does a mere refraction of light create so much confusion, assumption and division?

But every election, in my lifetime, reveals a tragic reality that defies common sense.

Despite failing the black community on nearly every level, the Democrat Party has managed to keep the majority of black voters in the camp of the Party of Slavery, the KKK, Jim Crow, Generational Poverty and Limitless Abortion. The Democrat Party, and their allies in the news media, entertainment industry, academia and government schooling, have been dividing us by race for centuries while falsely marketing itself as a champion of civil rights. It’s nothing new.

But this current awakening is.

Zobgy shows 20% support among black voters for Trump. Only 8% voted for him in 2016. Our election-meddling media constantly harps on how “white people” voted Trump into office. 58% of whites voted for Trump. But isn’t the far bigger issue that a whopping 88% of black Americans voted for the ever-pandering hot-sauce-in-my-purse Hillary Clinton? What has the Democrat Party accomplished in the last half a century that commands such overwhelming and uncritical allegiance?

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

I’ve endured all the name calling, the “Uncle Tom” epithets (from people who clearly never read Uncle Tom’s Cabin), the aspersions on my intellect, and my supposed forfeiture of my “race” (which is a made-up human construct anyway). As someone who has never been an apologist for any political candidate and has been publicly critical of Trump’s personal behavior (here, here and here), I will vote for the candidate whose policies and actions have greatly benefitted Americans, especially the most vulnerable.

Here are ten of the top reasons I feel people of my complexion are voting for President Donald J. Trump:

Exclusive Op-eds from the Presidential Campaigns Presidential Campaigns Joe Biden The greatest commandment has guided my politics

Mike Pence President Trump is the best choice for Americans of faith

1. No one owns us. VP Joe Biden thinks he gets to determine who is and who isn’t black? His repulsive comment on The Breakfast Club reveals the common mentality of the Left: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Trump, then you ain’t black.” CNN’s Don Lemon essentially denigrated black men who vote for Trump as uneducated fools, saying we allow ourselves to be “bamboozled” and are “being played” by Trump. We’re no longer owned as property yet the Left want us to remain on their ideological plantation.

2. We’re victors, not victims. The only time we seem to be in the news is when the vultures of mainstream media circle around another color-selected instance of police brutality. If Frederick Douglass could rise above to become a history-making abolitionist and civil rights champion in the midst of real systemic racism, so can we. If Madam C. J. Walker could rise in a separate and unequal America to become the world’s first female self-made millionaire, so can we. If Dr. Ben Carson could rise from poverty in a Jim Crow era and become a world renown pediatric neurosurgeon, so can we.

3. We had record unemployment. Before the pandemic and before state governors shut down people’s businesses, the Trump administration presided over the lowest unemployment rates ever recorded. For black Americans it was 5.4% in May of 2019. Remember, under President Obama, it skyrocketed to 16.8% (March 2010) and didn’t go below 10% for over 5 years, finally lowering to 7.9% at the end of Obama’s second term.

4. He’s still not racist. No matter how many times the cess pool known as Twitter tweets it, no matter how many times news pundits repeat it, no matter how many times anti-school-busing Joe Biden falsely claims it, Trump is not a white supremacist. Funny. He was lauded by liberal icons — like Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. Al Sharpton (and I use “Rev” very loosely), and Oprah — before he became President. I created this video, “Still Not Racist”, to debunk the narrative that mainstream media needs to justify their psychotically 95% negative daily coverage of Trump.

5. Fatherhood matters. Obama gave lip-service to fatherhood, but contradicted every effort by his radical support of the leading killer of black lives (and parenthood) —Planned Parenthood. Fatherlessness is the leading cause of so many negative outcomes in the black community and an increasing number of voters see this reality. The Left thinks the government is a good substitute for fathers. That experiment has failed, repeatedly. The strength of every community — regardless of all the gender propaganda — is an intact married family with a father and a mother.

6. We need more criminal justice reform. We never got it from Obama. But President Trump signed the bi-partisan First Step Act into law in 2018. And this is tied so inextricably to #5. Father absence is such a leading cause of criminality in families and communities left vulnerable by the breakdown of family. Back in 2008, Obama wasn’t blaming “white supremacy” but fatherlessness: “But if we are honest with ourselves, we’ll admit that what too many fathers also are missing — missing from too many lives and too many homes. They have abandoned their responsibilities, acting like boys instead of men. And the foundations of our families are weaker because of it.”

7. Our future is being aborted. We’re told by the pro-abortion Left that black communities need abortion, that we “lack access” to abortion when our abortion rates are 4x higher than the majority population. Planned Parenthood’s own employees finally admitted that their abortion empire was “founded by a white racist woman” and “that’s a part of history that cannot be changed.” Sadly, those same employees don’t see the systemic racism of Planned Parenthood killing 360 black lives every single day. Awakened voters do. Dismantling “white supremacy” means dismantling Planned Parenthood.

8. We want parent-led education. This should be a no-brainer. But leave it to the Democratic Party, which fought for decades to keep things separate and unequal, to oppose school choice for students failed by government schools. And the NAACP has joined this insane opposition, fighting against parents (see here, here, and here) who want better options for their children. The NAACP is “pro-choice” when it comes to aborting a black life, but not pro-choice when it comes to educating one.

9. Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter. The Black Lives Matter movement is Marxist, anti-American, pro-abortion and anti-family. Black Americans voting for Trump believe we’re all created equal and don’t need an inherently racist movement (BLM) to tell us how to see the world. We value our law enforcement officers and demand justice when they are harmed or when any of them unlawfully harm any citizen, regardless of color. We reject the radicalism of BLM that wants to defund the police. So does 81% of the black community, according to Gallup, that wants the same or more police presence.

10. First Amendment is everything. We’re tired of losing our free speech and religious freedom, the very lifeblood of America. LGBT activists have overplayed their hand. Governors acting like dictators and shutting down churches and worship gatherings have gone too far. Those who want to force faith-based organizations to change their religious beliefs to bow to LGBTQXYZism (like the ACLU and Lambda Legal trying to shut down faith-based adoption agencies) aren’t taking our rights without a fight.

On Election Day, the only colors that matter are red, white and blue. What kind of America do you want? What kind of America will you help to build? Throughout this summer we’ve seen how the Left wants to tear down this society and fundamentally transform America — through selectively suppressing free speech and religious liberty, rioting, burning, looting, and getting an anti-capitalist BLM movement to rake in millions and millions from very capitalist and very spineless Corporate America. I, along with millions of Americans of every hue, choose Trump instead.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit