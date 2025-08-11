Home News 100K answered prayers submitted for landmark project in England

A landmark Christian monument under construction beside two major motorways in England has passed a key milestone, with more than 100,000 answered prayers submitted for its digital archive.

The Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, a 51.5-meter-tall Möbius strip made of one million bricks, will feature app-enabled technology allowing visitors to access individual prayer testimonies linked to each brick.

Christian Daily International previously reported about the project conceived by marketing consultant Richard Gamble after a time of prayerful reflection two decades ago.

He slowly gathered a project team and was granted planning permission for the monument on a piece of land earmarked between the M6 and M42 motorways on the edge of Birmingham city.

“When you get to face the monument,” explained Gamble at the time, “you will see how colossally big this landmark is, and how small the bricks are, and that will blow people away knowing that each story represents an answered prayer and that should provoke intentional questions.”

The Eternal Wall design is a giant white infinity ribbon loop known as a Möbius strip, comprised of a million bricks. It has neither a beginning or end and reaches 169 feet upwards into the sky, with a diameter of 262 feet.

Artistic technology built into the design will allow visitors to point a cellphone at any brick and use a dedicated app to access an audio or video story of someone whose prayer was answered.

Project leaders announced on July 25 that more than 100,000 answered prayers have been submitted for the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer. The milestone represents nearly half of the goal to gather 250,000 stories by the time the landmark opens.

Organizers said the submissions include accounts from around the world describing physical healing, financial breakthroughs, restored marriages, prodigals returning home, and other personal experiences attributed to prayer.

Project leaders said the 100,000-story milestone reflects growing public engagement but stressed that thousands more are needed.

They urged Christians who have experienced answered prayer — whether recent or long past — to contribute their testimonies. Those unable to submit immediately are encouraged to make an “Answered Prayer Pledge,” a commitment to share a story at a later date. Participants who pledge will receive reminders and tips to help them prepare their submissions.

According to organizers, the initiative is not only a construction project but also a collective effort to document faith in action. “Every story is a stone in this monument,” they noted, “a tangible reminder that prayer works.”

This article was originally published by Christian Daily International.