12 Tributes to Billy Graham: 'The Finest Man I Ever Knew'

Famed evangelical preacher the Rev. Billy Graham passed away on Wednesday, several months shy of his 100th birthday. Graham spent decades in the public eye, preaching to millions and regularly contributing widely-syndicated advice columns. News of his passing immediately garnered an outpouring of tributes and condolences on social media from a diverse array of people. Here are just 12 of the many statements of condolence and remembrance, ranging from faith leaders to celebrities and family.

Franklin Graham

The son of the famed preacher and an outspoken public figure in his own right, the Rev. Franklin Graham posted a statement to his official Facebook page. "This morning, at the age of 99, he departed this world into eternal life in Heaven, prepared by the Lord Jesus Christ—the Savior of the world—whom he proclaimed for nearly 80 years," stated Graham. "He will be missed by our family, his colleagues, faithful ministry partners, and, yes, many around the world. But what joy he has to be welcomed by God the Father, and be reunited with my mother in the presence of Jesus who speaks peace to eternal souls." Graham then asked the readers of his post if they "know with certainty where you will spend eternity" and called on them to believe in Jesus.

Samuel Rodriguez

The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, expressed his condolences on Twitter. "Today, the most influential evangelist in modern history @BillyGraham stepped into the corridors of eternity," posted Rodriguez. "He preached the gospel, lived with integrity and changed the world. Thank you for the example. My condolences to the family."

Michael Farris

Michael Farris, CEO of Alliance Defending Freedom and chancellor emeritus of Patrick Henry College, posted to his official Facebook page a statement in which he explained why he believed Graham was a great man. "But he was not a great man because he was good. He was a fantastic and charismatic speaker. But he was not a great man because he was charismatic. He counseled presidents. He was not a great man because of this either," wrote Farris. "Billy Graham was a great man because he understood that every person who ever lived was a sinner in need of a Savior. And with love and compassion for lost people like we all are or were, Billy Graham told us the Good News that Jesus came to save sinners."

James Lankford

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

United States Senator james Lankford of Oklahoma posted on his official Twitter account a statement of condolence in which he called Graham "was one of the greatest spiritual and moral leaders in America's history." "His ministry of love, reconciliation, hope, and salvation was world-changing. I thank God for his life and legacy. He was, and will always be, a role model of integrity and grace," said Sen. Lankford.

Joel Osteen

Lakewood Church lead pastor Joel Osteen

Best-selling author and Lakewood Church Lead Pastor Joel Osteen took to social media to remember the famed evangelist. "Billy Graham has always been and will always be a hero in our home," tweeted Osteen, including a photo of himself with Graham. "Next to my own father, Reverend Graham was the most humble and gracious man I ever knew. I am honored to call him a friend and a mentor. Victoria and I will miss him dearly."

Kathie Lee Gifford

American television host, singer, author, comedian, and actress Kathie Lee Gifford posted her condolences on Twitter. "Rejoicing with my precious friend, Billy Graham. Without a doubt, the finest man I ever knew," she stated. "So grateful that I am among the millions that he lead to faith in Jesus and the promise of eternal life."

Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence released a pair of statements on Twitter in which he and his wife expressed sadness over the death of Billy Graham. "Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest Americans of the century, Reverend Billy Graham. We send our deepest condolences to the Graham family," tweeted Pence. "Billy Graham's ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions. We mourn his passing but I know with absolute certainty that today he heard those words, 'well done good and faithful servant.' Thank you Billy Graham. God bless you."

Beth Moore

Beth Moore, founder of Living Proof Ministries

Evangelical leader Beth Moore, a notable speaker and author who oversees Living Proof Ministries, also honored the famed evangelist. "There simply will never be another Billy Graham. What a gift of God to this world," tweeted Moore.

Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, himself a noted evangelical with Southern Baptist roots, released a statement noting that Graham "shaped the spiritual lives of tens of millions of people worldwide." "Broad-minded, forgiving, and humble in his treatment of others, he exemplified the life of Jesus Christ by constantly reaching out for opportunities to serve," stated Carter, as quoted by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He had an enormous influence on my own spiritual life, and I was pleased to count Reverend Graham among my advisors and friends."

Russell Moore

Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention

Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, took to Twitter to celebrate the life and career of Graham. Moore stated that he believed the renowned evangelical preacher was "the most important evangelist since the Apostle Paul." "He preached Christ, not himself, not politics, not prosperity. When many saw evangelicals as just so many Emer Gantrys, he carried unimpeachable personal integrity," stated Moore.

Natalie Grant

Singer/songwriter Natalie Grant

Award-winning contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant, daughter of musician Amy Grant, posted her thoughts on the death of Billy Graham. "Just thinking about the homecoming #billygraham received makes me weep tears of joy. Let's all carry on his legacy & help people find Jesus," she tweeted.

Matt Redman

Contemporary Christian musician and songwriter Matt Redman

Contemporary Christian musician and songwriter Matt Redman commented on the passing of Graham and included a quote from the deceased preacher. "'The most thrilling thing about heaven is that Jesus Christ will be there. I will see Him face to face.' -Billy Graham. Joining with countless others today, sending love to the extended Graham family & so grateful for the life and ministry of this inspiring friend of God," tweeted Redman.