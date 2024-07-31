Home News 13-year-old budding preacher who lived for the ‘Glory of God’ killed for camera

Matthiew Stavkovy, a 13-year-old boy well-known at his local church in Kent, Washington, as a budding preacher, singer and musician, was mourned by his family and community Sunday, approximately two weeks after he was fatally shot in the back during the robbery of a camera.

There was no shortage of tears among both the young and old during Matthiew's memorial service held at the Way to Salvation Church on Sunday as his family and friends shared moving memories of the life he lived before it was cut short on July 16.

“On July 16th, 2024, at the age of 13, Matthiew's heart stopped beating after a tragic event took place at a park where someone decided to put a bullet through his back,” Michael Stavkovy, Matthiew’s older brother, recalled at the pulpit of the packed church below which the suited corpse of his brother lay in an open casket.

Prosecutors say, according to the Kent Reporter, that Matthiew was killed on July 16 after he accompanied his 15-year-old sister and a juvenile friend to Turnkey Park to sell a camera and equipment. The transaction was arranged through OfferUP, an online mobile-first marketplace.

Faysal Abdullahi, 18, has since been charged by prosecutors with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery for allegedly setting up the OfferUp deal that led to Matthiew’s murder even though he did not fire the shot that killed Matthiew. Two unidentified brothers, ages 16 and 19, have also been arrested in connection with the murder.

“While there is no way to compensate for the incredible loss felt by the Stavkovy family and the community, it is my hope that today’s (July 25) arrests in addition to the arrest made last week, provide them some measure of comfort,” Police Chief Rafael Padilla said in a news release.

Charging documents allege that the male friend Matthiew and his sister followed to the park to sell the camera arrived at the location at 8:58 p.m. on July 16. Abdullahi arrived with another male first, then a third male showed up wearing a face mask and brandished a pistol.

Matthiew's male friend was knocked to the ground and his camera equipment in a silver case and black backpack taken from him. Matthiew’s sister told detectives that after seeing the armed male, she ran with her brother toward their four-wheel ATV hoping to escape. Once they mounted the ATV she heard a gunshot behind them. Matthiew, who was driving the ATV soon realized he was shot and lost consciousness. His sister drove them to the Kentwood Apartments at 22415 Benson Road SE, where she got help from residents in calling the police. Matthiew, would die at the scene.

In remembering his younger brother, Michael Stavkovy, said he was the fourth child in a family of six children and he “always had a servant's heart.”

“Everything he did, he did to the best of his ability. From serving God, to his schoolwork, playing sports and everything else in between,” Michael said.

“Matthiew was very involved in church and making sure his life was solely devoted to living for the glory of God. Everything he did in his life reflected the bright light that Jesus Christ is. Matthiew was a young preacher of the Good News of Jesus Christ. He loved to sing with his family. He also sang in the kids' choir and was eagerly waiting until he could start singing in youth choir this fall. Matthiew played many instruments, starting with piano, guitar and trumpet with his band at church. He also memorized chapters in the Bible and would say it at church,” Michael said.

YouTube videos show a younger Matthiew singing with his family and delivering a sermon about the prodigal son. A clip of Matthiew’s prodigal son message shared on X by Collin Rugg has already garnered 4 million views on the platform.

According to Michael, before his brother’s death, he had been memorizing Revelation 21, which speaks of a new Heaven and a new Earth.

“Right before he passed to be with the Lord he was memorizing Revelation Chapter 21 and was planning to say it in church. Matthiew is now in Heaven not only reading about all the wonders of Heaven but seeing it with his own eyes,” he said.

Michael recalled how smart his younger brother was. He was so smart he was getting ready to skip the eighth grade and go straight to the ninth. He also talked about his brother’s love for nature and animals and his unfettered love for God and his church community.

“Matthiew loved the Lord. At a young age of 6, he was baptized by the Holy Spirit on July 13th. He was a prayer warrior and had a heart to pray for others. He loved gathering with believers and looked forward to attending services,” he said.

“He was faithful in doing the little things. Matthiew was a bright shining star in this dark world that in just 13 years was able to do so much for the glory of God and impact so many people’s lives. May his life be an example to everyone on how to live their lives to the fullest for the glory of God,” Michael ended in sharing his prepared remarks about his brother.

He would go on to share how devasting his brother’s death was to him, noting that they had shared the same bed.

“I slept with him on one bed. He would always get close to me. He would always touch me. I would always wake up and he was right there,” he said tearing up.

“Even though Matthiew was younger than me. I know he looked up to me and he wanted to grow up and do the things that I do. But me, as an older brother, there was so much to learn from him,” he said. “He loved to serve others, he loved to help other people. He was never selfish.”