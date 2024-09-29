Home News 150 Christians forcibly displaced in Mexico return home after 5 months

Over 150 Protestant Christians who were forcibly displaced five months ago have returned to their homes in Hidalgo State, Mexico, following a resolution facilitated by state and municipal officials, according to a report.

The agreement was reached between the displaced community and local village authorities of Rancho Nuevo and Coamila in the Huejutla de Reyes municipality, as reported by U.K.-based Christian Solidarity Worldwide.

The return of the individuals, including more than 70 children and infants, marks the resolution of a prolonged conflict involving serious violations of religious freedom.

The conflict escalated on April 26, when village leaders, primarily Roman Catholic, cut electricity, vandalized a church, and blocked access to homes of the Protestant minority.

During their displacement, the group endured poor conditions, living in a municipal building and later a sports complex. They relied on local churches for food and river water for hygiene, leading to widespread illness and infections.

The newly elected municipal government acted to resolve the crisis, with Hidalgo State Secretary Guillermo Olivares Reyna and Director of Religious Affairs Margarita Cabrera Román playing key roles in brokering the agreement.

Under the terms of the agreement, electricity and water were restored to the affected homes, and the Protestant community agreed to resume contributions to community funds, which had been halted since 2015.

The government also agreed to terminate a criminal investigation against those responsible for the displacement, giving victims time to assess their properties and access state-sponsored aid programs if needed.

National Director of Impulso18 Pablo Vargas praised the resolution, stating, “We were gratified to learn the news of the agreement reached last week that has permitted the return of over 30 religious minority families to Coamila and Rancho Nuevo, and we acknowledge the efforts of the state and new municipal governments to reach a solution that upholds freedom of religion or belief for all.”

CSW’s Head of Advocacy, Anna Lee Stangl, said, “The agreement brokered by the Hidalgo State and Huejutla Municipal governments, and agreed to by the Coamila and Rancho Nuevo authorities and the displaced religious minority community, serves as an example of what can be achieved, in terms of protecting freedom of religion or belief and upholding Mexican law, when there is political will and an investment of time and other resources on the part of the government.”

Religious intolerance in these communities is influenced by the Law of Uses and Customs, which allows indigenous communities to govern themselves in ways that sometimes conflict with national and international human rights standards.

While the Mexican Constitution guarantees freedom of religion or belief, enforcement has been weak, leading to recurring religious conflicts in regions like Rancho Nuevo and Coamila.

Historically, local authorities have pressured the Protestant minority to participate in Roman Catholic festivals and practices, escalating to significant human rights violations.

The persecution of Christians in Mexico has also increased due to drug cartel violence. According to Open Doors USA, incidents of persecution have risen, with Mexico climbing the ranks on its World Watch List.

Open Doors USA President and CEO David Curry previously told The Christian Post that traditionalist Catholics often persecute Mexican Christians. This persecution resembles "clan violence," similar to small rural groups practicing ancient folk religions around the world.