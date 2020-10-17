2 arrested in murder of Florida Pastor Gregory Boyd, 1 suspect still at large 2 arrested in murder of Florida Pastor Gregory Boyd, 1 suspect still at large

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Police in Miami, Florida, have arrested two people who've confessed to the fatal shooting of Pastor Gregory Boyd, leader of New Birth Harvest Outreach Ministries Churches of Deliverance. The suspects are facing charges of first-degree murder.

Latravia Charm Bell, 20, and Nathaniel Bernard Roberson, 31, both of Miami, were arrested by Miami police and have confessed to their involvement in the shooting, Local10 reported Friday.

Another suspect, identified as Mikal Norman, has yet to be arrested.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Boyd was shot at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Sept. 10 in front of the Shoe Time store located on Northwest 27th Avenue. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center and died a short time later.

ABC News affiliate WPLG reported that the shooting stemmed from an argument between a woman and a group of men. A second group of men got involved in the dispute before the gunfire began. Police said at the time that the pastor was caught in the crossfire.

The pastor, who co-founded New Birth Harvest Outreach Ministries Churches of Deliverance in 2011, was 54.

“We are very happy to share this news that with the assistance of the community and the surveillance tape we looked through and the tireless work of the detectives every day, we were able to get these suspects in custody,” said Miami-Dade Detective Argemis Colome, according to CBS Miami.

A WPLG reporter, Terrell Forney, who was on the scene broadcasting a live report, described how the shots never seemed to stop.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

“I’m waiting to wrap up the package before we go live again and all of a sudden I hear all of these shots,” Forney told the news station. “I hear, ‘Pop! Pop! Pop!’ ... and it feels like it never really stopped.”

The pastor’s daughter, Sharita Cooper, wrote in a Facebook post that her father's death has devastated her family.

“I keep thinking it’s a nightmare I can’t wake up from. This is so hard to digest,” she wrote. “To the young people that shot multiple times at each other with no regard for life, I pray that you will see that you have not only taken a great man of God, but you took away my father, my hero, a great husband to my mom and an even better friend/family member to countless others. He’s well known by many, and justice will be served.”

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit