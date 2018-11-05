2018 Midterm Election Polls: Final Predictions

Expand | Collapse REUTERS / Rebecca Cook Voters leave a polling station after voting in the Michigan primary election in Detroit, Michigan, January 15, 2008. On Tuesday, voters in the United States of America will be going to the polls to determine their local, state, and congressional leadership. While some hope to see Republicans maintain or even expand their majorities in Congress, others are working on creating a "Blue Wave" that will eventually reverse President Donald Trump's policy efforts. As the midterms get closer, many polls are indicating a drop in certainty for gubernatorial and House of Representatives races. Nevertheless, as with past weeks, Republicans are expected to maintain control of the Senate while Democrats are expected to gain control of the House.

National Trends Expand | Collapse (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) President Donald J. Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House Sunday, March 25, 2018, returning home from his trip to New York. RealClearPolitics averaged a series of polls from such prominent entities as Rasmussen Reports, Gallup, Quinnipiac, and NPR/Marist, among others. In a report accessed the day before Tuesday's midterms, RCP showed that President Donald Trump had a job approval rating of 43.6 percent and a disapproval rating of 53.2 percent. This is slightly lower than last week, when President Trump's approval rating was at 44.4 percent, yet slightly stronger than three weeks ago when he had an approval rating of 43.2 percent. For their generic congressional vote data, also accessed Monday, RCP had the Democrats ahead with 49.7 percent, while the Republicans had 42.4 percent. Throughout the midterm election season, RCP has had the Democrats ahead of the Republicans in their generic congressional vote data.

Senate Expand | Collapse U.S. Department of Defense/Glenn Fawcett Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was chased on his way out of a restaurant by protesters on Saturday, July 7. In their "Senate No Toss Ups 2018" map, accessed Monday, RealClearPolitics predicted that Republicans would retain their 51-seat majority to the Democrats' 49-seat minority. This represents a considerable decline from last week, when RCP predicted the Republicans would hold 54 seats and the Democrats would hold 46. The shift came for the races in Arizona, Indiana, and Nevada, which RCP predicted as going Republican but now sees them as likely going Democrat. Since June, RCP's Senate map has predicted that either the Republicans will maintain a majority or split the upper house 50-50 with the Democrats, which would make Vice President Mike Pence a key tiebreaker. The Center for Politics, led by University of Virginia political scientists Larry Sabato and Kyle Kondik, predicts Republicans will net gain one seat, giving them a 52 seat majority. FiveThirtyEight's model, updated Monday morning, gives the Republicans an 83.6 percent chance of keeping control of the Senate, while giving the Democrats a 16.4 percent chance of gaining control. FiveThirtyEight has forecasted that Republicans will keep control and possibly expand on their majority come the midterms since August, with the GOP's chances never going below 65 percent.

House Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar) U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stands at the podium during her walk through on the stage ahead of the 2016 Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 25, 2016. The Democrats' chances of controlling the House of Representatives for the first time since 2010 are strong, according to FiveThirtyEight. In data updated on Monday morning, the site gave Democrats an 87.4 percent chance of regaining control of the House, versus a 12.6 percent chance that Republicans will retain. This forecast states that the Democrats have an 80 percent chance of gaining between 21 and 59 seats as well as a 10 percent chance they will gain more than 59 seats. Since August, FiveThirtyEight has forecasted a Democrat takeover of the House, with their chances during that time never going below 70 percent. The Center for Politics predicts Democrats will pick up 34 seats, 11 more than the 23 they need to gain control of the House. RealClearPolitics' "Battle for the House 2018" map, accessed Monday, gave Democrats 202 seats, Republicans 194 seats, and listed 39 as "toss-ups." These numbers represent a decline for both parties in certainty compared to last week, when RCP gave the Democrats 205 seats, the Republicans 200 seats, and listed only 30 seats as "toss-ups."

Governors Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook/Bob Stefanowski) 2018 Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski, a Republican, speaks at a campaign rally. RealClearPolitics has polling averages for the nation's gubernatorial races. Accessed the day before the midterms, their map shows 20 Republican governors leading, 18 Democrat governors leading, and 12 toss-ups. This represents a decline for both parties compared to last week, when RCP reported 22 Republican governors and 19 Democrat governors, with only 9 toss-ups. Alaska and New Hampshire, both leaning Republican last week, now are considered toss-ups. Connecticut, which leaned Democrat last week, is also now considered a toss-up. The Center for Politics predicts Democrats will net gain 10 governorships. For Connecticut, the race to replace outgoing Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy pits Republican Bob Stefanowski versus Democrat Ned Lamont. In an article published Saturday, the New England Cable News labeled the race "tight," in part because of the retiring governor's unpopularity.