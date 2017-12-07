Chevrolet A promotional image for the 2019 Corvette ZR1 coupe.

With the 2019 Corvette ZR1 debuting with much fanfare, car enthusiasts are eager to know more about what the high-performance coupe and convertible have to offer. Thankfully, Chevrolet has released the order guide for the range-topping 2019 Corvette ZR1.

According to Corvette Blogger, Chevrolet already released the 2019 Corvette order guide last month. However, details for the all-new ZR1 coupe and convertible were only added after the latter made its debut at the Los Angles Auto Show last week.

Both models of the 2019 Corvette ZR1 are powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged LT5 V8 engine that delivers 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque. The powertrain is mated to a seven-speed manual transmission.

With a starting price of $119,995 for the coupe and $123,995 for the convertible, the standard 1ZR trim package comes with blue brake calipers, aluminum wheels, power-adjustable heated outside mirrors, a head-up display and a three-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel.

However, prospective customers can further enhance the performance of the 2019 Corvette ZR1 with a range of additional features.

Based on the 249-page 2019 Corvette order guide, one such upgrade for the ZR1 is the 3ZR equipment group, which adds a leather-wrapped, carbon fiber-trimmed steering wheel; leather-wrapped instrument panel, door trim panels and console storage cover; sueded microfiber-wrapped headliner; entertainment features including an 8-inch infotainment system and a 10-speaker Bose audio system; heated and vented driver and passenger seats with memory function; curb view front cameras; and a performance data and video recorder.

Another hyped option is the ZTK Package, which is priced at $2,995. This track performance package adds FEB Performance Ride and Handling suspension, Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 summer tires, specific front splitter end caps and the much-talked-about adjustable high wing spoiler — which produces up to 950 pounds of additional downforce.

Lastly, the Sebring Orange Design Package ($6,995) introduces orange-colored brake calipers and seat belts, Jet Black leather seats with orange accent stitching and bronze-tinted aluminum interior accents. To note, this treatment will require the 3ZR Package.

The 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 coupe and convertible are scheduled to arrive at dealers in spring of next year.