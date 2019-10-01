3 'best’ and ‘worst' new TV shows for families this fall: Parents Television Council

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

The Parents Television Council has released its annual guide to help parents determine which shows premiering this fall are appropriate for families and which shows their children should stay away from.

The prominent nonpartisan family media watchdog released its list of “best and worst” new shows of fall 2019 after attending the Paley Center for Media’s Fall TV Preview event earlier this month.

“The fall broadcast TV season offers several upbeat, quality programs with positive messages for family audiences … and several far from ideal for families,” PTC’s head of research operations, Christopher Gildemeister, wrote in the guide.

In the following pages are PTC's top-three picks for "best" and "worst" series this fall.