Top countries where Christians are suffering, experiencing supernatural: 'Count the cost'

'The Holy Spirit is at work, thanks to your prayers'

By Jon Brown, Christian Post Reporter
LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images

The 2026 World Watch List, recently released by Open Doors US, a U.S.-based persecution watchdog group, found that approximately 388 million Christians around the world face some form of intense persecution or discrimination for following Jesus Christ.

The report found that Christian persecution has reached an unprecedented scale, with more than one in seven Christians being called to suffer for their faith last year, an increase of more than 8 million compared to 2024.

"We're seeing a continuation of a multi-year trend where persecution is expanding," Ryan Brown, the CEO of Open Doors US, told The Christian Post earlier this week.

Despite being afflicted in every way, some of the reports from the darkest regions of the world include accounts of the Lord manifesting supernaturally to Christians amid their deepest and loneliest tribulations.

Here is a list of some of the countries where Christians are facing the worst persecution.

