Home News Trump's week in review: Announces 'great healthcare plan,' freezes funding to sanctuary cities

This week, which marked the final full week of the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term in office, saw the president vowing to take action on sanctuary cities and healthcare reform as he faced criticism for making an obscene hand gesture in response to a heckler at the Ford factory in Detroit, Michigan. The Trump administration also took action to address concerns about visa backlogs for religious workers.

Here are four highlights from this week.