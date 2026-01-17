Home News Man pleads not guilty to killing pastor, 5 others including 7-year-old child in murder spree

Quick Summary AI Summary A 24-year-old man pleaded not guilty to killing a pastor, a 7-year-old girl, and four others in a shooting spree in Clay County, Mississippi.

Prosecutors plan to pursue the death penalty if he is found mentally competent.

The man is being held without bail and faces multiple charges, including capital murder. An artificial intelligence-powered tool created this summary based on the source article. The summary has undergone review and verification by an editor. See Summary

A 24-year-old man accused of killing a pastor, a child and four others pleaded not guilty this week to 11 charges linked to a string of shootings in Clay County, Mississippi. Prosecutors said they will pursue the death penalty if he is found mentally competent.

Daricka M. Moore was denied bond at his initial court appearance and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, Clarion Ledger reported.

Investigators believe Moore fatally shot his father Glenn Moore, 67, his brother Quinten Moore, 33, and his uncle Willie Ed Guines, 55, last Friday at the family’s residence on David Hill Road. All three men sustained gunshot wounds to the head, according to NBC News.

He then allegedly stole a Ford F-150 truck belonging to his brother and drove to a second residence on Blake Road, where authorities say he forced entry, attempted to commit sexual battery, and fatally shot a 7-year-old girl, Reuters reported.

The child was identified in a court affidavit as Mikiylia Guines, Moore’s cousin. Sheriff Eddie Scott was quoted as saying that she died of a gunshot wound to the head. Witnesses told authorities Moore also pointed a gun at a younger child, though the second child was not injured.

After leaving the Blake Road home, Moore allegedly drove to a third location on Siloam-Griffith Road. Officers later found the stolen truck hidden behind the house and discovered two more victims inside, both dead from gunshot wounds to the head.

The victims were identified as Rev. Barry Bradley and Samuel Bradley of Columbus. Authorities said the two men, who were brothers, had been staying near the Apostolic Church of The Lord Jesus in Cedarbluff, where some members of Moore’s family attended.

Moore was apprehended around 11:30 p.m. last Friday near Pine Grove Road and Joe Myers Road while driving a vehicle taken from the Siloam-Griffith residence.

He was in possession of both a rifle and a handgun at the time of arrest. Investigators are examining where Moore obtained the firearms and confirmed that he acted alone in the shootings.

No motive has been established. Officials said Moore had no prior criminal record or known mental health history. Sheriff Scott said there were no earlier calls or complaints involving Moore or the targeted homes.

The charges against Moore include three counts of capital murder, three counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, attempted sexual battery, burglary and two counts of felony motor vehicle theft.

District Attorney Scott Colom was quoted as saying that Moore’s case meets the criteria for capital punishment. He noted that a full mental evaluation and legal process will determine eligibility before the office proceeds with that recommendation.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said this case has deeply affected the community. “It’s one of the toughest ones we had to work,” Scott said during the briefing.

The Mississippi Crime Lab will perform autopsies on the victims.

Moore is currently being held without bail at the Clay County jail.