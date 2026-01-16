Home News Renee Good's father-in-law doesn't blame ICE for her death, urges Americans to 'turn to God'

The ex-father-in-law of Renee Good says he doesn't blame Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for her death, and is calling on Americans to “turn to God" at this time.

During an appearance on CNN’s “OutFront with Erin Burnett” Wednesday, Timmy Macklin Sr. reacted to the incident last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where his ex-daughter-in-law was shot and killed as she struck an ICE agent while driving an SUV.

“Renee was an amazing person,” he recalled. Praising Good as “full of love,” “full of joy,” and a “real gentle” and “good mother,” he lamented that sometimes, "we make bad choices." He stressed that he didn't blame Renee for what happened to her, but believes that if she had been following God, she wouldn't have put herself in that situation.

“There’s so much chaos in the whole world today and that’s why the Bible says, ‘If my people would humble themselves and seek His face and pray and turn from their wicked ways, God will hear from Heaven and forgive our sins and heal our wounds,’” he added, quoting from 2 Chronicles 7:14. “We need to turn to God and walk in the spirit of God … and let Him lead us and guide us.”

Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week during a protest against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement activities. Video footage from the ICE agent’s perspective shows Good’s new same-sex spouse, Rebecca, taunting an ICE agent as she stood outside the SUV Good was driving and using to block traffic.

“You want to come at us?” Rebecca Good asked the ICE agent. “I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead.”

An ICE agent was talking to Renee Good as she used her SUV to intentionally block traffic. After Good was ordered to get out of the SUV, an unknown person shouted, “Drive, baby, drive!” before the video footage shows her driving into an ICE officer, who was knocked backward. The shots were heard but not seen on the video.

Good’s death has become a flashpoint in the ongoing culture war in the U.S., with many on the political Right saying the shooting was a justified act of self-defense, while others on the political Left characterized the incident as an unnecessary use of force because Good posed no threat to the agent.

Macklin told CNN he wasn't “blaming anybody” for Good’s death. “I don’t blame ICE, I don’t blame Rebecca, I don’t blame Renee.”

“I just wish that, you know, if we’re walking in the spirit of God, I don’t think she would have been there,” he said. When asked if he had a message for the ICE agent who shot Good, Macklin responded, “This world is full of trials and tribulations,” while addressing the immigration enforcement officer’s characterization of his former daughter-in-law as and f---ing b----.

Macklin said of the ICE officer, “his will needs to turn to the Lord. He doesn't know the Lord like he should.”

The pastor added that God is “the only way for any of us to make it through this journey that we’re on with peace.”

Good was married to Macklin’s son before his death in 2023. Macklin is the grandfather of Good’s 6-year-old son, Emerson.