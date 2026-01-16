Home Opinion When 2026 is uncertain, remember that God is not

We’re in a time of year when the concept of journeys is top-of-mind. Mary and Joseph journeyed to Bethlehem. Many of us journeyed and traveled over the holidays. Stepping out of 2025 and into 2026 is its own journey, and this new year will be filled with all kinds of journeys for each of us. Some of these will be expected, and others will be unexpected.

With that in mind, Ezra has some good reminders for all the journeys life brings our way. His writing records two separate time periods following the 70 years of captivity. Ezra 1-6 speaks to the first return of the Jews, a period of 23 years that ends with the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem. Chapters 7-10 share the story of Ezra leading a second group of exiles to Israel 60 years later, and in Chapter 8, we get a glimpse into their preparation for this journey.

“There, by the Ahava Canal, I proclaimed a fast, so that we might humble ourselves before our God and ask him for a safe journey for us and our children, with all our possessions. I was ashamed to ask the king for soldiers and horsemen to protect us from enemies on the road, because we had told the king, ‘The gracious hand of our God is on everyone who looks to him, but his great anger is against all who forsake him.’ So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and he answered our prayer” (Ezra 8:21-23).

What does Ezra teach us through his writing?

Begin with humility: Ezra steps into this journey with a humble spirit. Instead of taking these next steps alone, he asks God for a safe passage. As well, Ezra and the people fast before the Lord, signaling their need for direction and protection. To be clear, he could have asked the king for protection on the road, but instead, Ezra brings this request to God.

Rely on God, not the world: Again, Ezra could have asked the king for protection, but instead, he leans into his faith. He does this for two reasons. First, Ezra wants to protect the reputation of God before the king, as he had already proclaimed that the hand of God is on everyone who looks to him. Second, Ezra trusts God and is confident in the Lord’s ability to provide and protect.

Move with confidence: In the final words of this set of verses, Ezra wraps up this section with four powerful words, “He answered our prayer.” God responded! The simple reminder here is that when we humble ourselves and pray, we can be confident that God hears us and acts on our behalf. This doesn’t mean he always answers our prayers the way we expect or want, but Ezra’s example points to the fact that God is eager and waiting for us to humble ourselves and bring our needs to him.

As we shared above, the new year will come with many journeys, some expected, and others unexpected. Just like Ezra, our protection doesn’t come from kings or soldiers or horsemen but from God alone. Remember this as you step into 2026 and all the new year’s journeys.