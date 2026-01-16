Home News Vice President JD Vance to speak at 53rd annual March for Life

Vice President JD Vance is scheduled to deliver in-person remarks at the 53rd annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C., the largest annual pro-life gathering in the United States.

The March for Life organization announced Friday that Vance will speak at the annual event, which will be held on Jan. 23 at the National Mall.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Vice President Vance back to the March for Life this year,” said March for Life President Jennie Bradley Lichter, as quoted in the announcement.

“His presence at this year’s March underscores the importance of this iconic event and the centrality of the pro-life movement to a healthy conservative coalition. We are honored that he will join us in standing up for the unborn alongside our marchers from all over the country.”

The March for Life is an annual event held on or around the anniversary of the 1973 United States Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal nationwide.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court finally overturned Roe with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which opened the door for several states to ban abortion in nearly all circumstances.

Last October, March for Life revealed that their theme for this year’s event was “Life is a Gift,” with Lichter explaining at the time that it was chosen because it invites people “to be swept up into a movement that transcends politics and celebrates the joy, beauty and goodness of life itself by recommitting ourselves.”

“This is not a moment for passivity; it is time to renew, reinvigorate and march forward together,” she added.

A former member of Congress and bestselling author of Hillbilly Elegy, Vance spoke at last year’s March for Life, which occurred shortly after he was sworn in as vice president.

During his remarks, Vance asserted that the U.S. had “failed a generation not only by permitting a culture of abortion on demand but also by neglecting to help young parents achieve the ingredients they need to live a happy and meaningful life.”

“It is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford to have kids, to bring them into the world and to welcome them as the blessings that we know they are,” he continued.

“It should be easier to raise a family, easier to find a good job, easier to build a home to raise that family in, easier to save up and purchase a good stroller, a crib for a nursery. We need a culture that celebrates life at all stages.”