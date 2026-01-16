Home News Archaeologists discover early Christian fresco depicting Jesus in Turkey

Archaeologists in Turkey have discovered a third-century mural depicting Jesus as the good shepherd.

The mural, which remains in relatively good condition, is the centerpiece of a number of frescoes in an underground tomb in the Hisardere necropolis near the town of Iznik.

While Iznik might not be a familiar name to many, its ancient name, Nicaea, may be better known to Christians.

In 325 AD, it was the site of the First Council of Nicaea, a pivotal event in early Christianity when Constantine, the first Christian Roman Emperor, invited church leaders from all over the known world to resolve key issues of doctrine.

The result was the Nicene Creed, the basic declaration of Christian belief that all major denominations, Catholic, Protestant and Orthodox, are built upon.

The newly discovered Iznik mural depicts Jesus as a young man in a simple tunic, carrying a sheep on his shoulders. He's also carrying a date palm, a symbol of eternal life and resurrection.

Other images depicted in the frescoes are a deceased aristocratic couple on a funerary platform and a symposium with servants. No crosses are shown, as early Christians were often cautious in the imagery they used due to persecution.

While the mural was first discovered earlier last year, it wasn't made public until November, shortly after Pope Leo XIV visited Iznik.

The purpose of the pontiff's visit was to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea. During his trip to Turkey, he was reportedly presented with a tile reproduction of the fresco by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Archaeologists are hoping that the discovery will provide greater insight into the lives of early Christians and plans are underway to begin restoration work on the ancient artwork.

This article was originally published at Christian Today