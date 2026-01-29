Home News 3 takeaways from Live Action's abortion pill exposé, investigation of Planned Parenthood

A pro-life watchdog group says its new undercover video shows Planned Parenthood employees telling a woman she doesn’t have to undergo an ultrasound before taking the abortion pill mifepristone.

During a press conference on Capitol Hill last Thursday, the pro-life advocacy group Live Action, headed by prominent activist Lila Rose, released the undercover video that has been seen over 168,000 times on YouTube in addition to a white paper documenting the dangers of the abortion pill and the lack of regulations surrounding chemical abortion drugs.

Several Republican lawmakers attended the event, including Reps. Michael Cloud, R-Texas; Mark Harris, R-North Carolina; Troy Downing, R-Montana; Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas; and Andy Biggs, R-Arizona.

Rose, the founder and president of Live Action, also spoke at the press conference. Rose’s organization is calling on the Trump administration to suspend approval of mifepristone, the first drug in the abortion pill regimen. However, the administration filed a request Tuesday in federal court to pause a lawsuit challenging regulations that allow the mailing of mifepristone while the Food and Drug Administration conducts a safety evaluation.

“Our memo to the administration and our new white paper explain how federal regulators allowed this system to grow through years of weakened rules and incomplete reporting. The agencies charged with protecting public health now have the evidence in front of them,” the pro-life leader said in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

“The FDA should revoke the approval of mifepristone as an abortifacient. Until that happens, it must immediately restore in-person exams, full medical screening, and real follow-up requirements. Every day of delay means more women harmed and more children killed,” Rose continued.

The Christian Post reached out to Planned Parenthood and the National Abortion Federation for comment on Live Action's report and video. This report will be updated if responses are received.

The following pages highlight three takeaways from Live Action's report and video.