3 takeaways from polls on abortion, protests and the 2022 election

Polls taken over the past week purport to show how the American people feel about topics related to abortion as the possibility of a reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide looms large.

Many have taken to the streets to protest after Politico published a story last Monday containing the contents of a leaked initial draft opinion in the U.S. Supreme Court case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

The opinion, which is not final, received the support of five of the court's nine justices and declared that Roe was “egregiously wrong from the start” and “must be overruled.” All five of the justices who formed the majority in the draft opinion were appointed by Republican presidents, and the sixth Republican-appointed Justice, Chief Justice John Roberts, did not sign the opinion.

Multiple polls conducted in the past week have asked Americans for their thoughts on the Roe decision itself, abortion limits in general and protests outside the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices, among other issues.

The following pages highlight the findings from three separate polls illustrating Americans’ attitudes about abortion policy.

