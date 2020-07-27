3 things to know about Trump's plan for reopening schools

During a White House press briefing last Thursday, President Donald Trump laid out his vision for the reopening of public schools in America following the coronavirus lockdowns.

Nearly every school in America shut down in-person learning in March as the coronavirus pandemic began running rampant across the country. American schools implemented varying degrees of “distance learning” to enable students to complete their academic coursework at home while maintaining contact with teachers through virtual platforms.

While schools in other countries have already reopened, as Trump noted in his remarks, many of the largest school districts in the United States have announced that they plan to start the upcoming school year with virtual learning instead of in-person instruction.

Trump provided an update on the actions his administration is taking “to support the safe reopening of America’s schools” and encouraged schools to make in-person classes available this fall.

In the following pages are three things to know about Trump’s vision and philosophy on the reopening of American schools this fall.