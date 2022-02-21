 U.S. |

4 facts about Presidents’ Day

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor
Presidential Seal
The Presidential Seal is seen on a podium at the White House in Washington, December 14, 2009. |

Monday marks the observance commonly known as Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday that falls every year on the third Monday of February.

Created initially to observe the birthday of President George Washington, the holiday has since been broadened by popular culture to stand as a celebration of all presidents.

The observance usually includes the closure of government offices, special sales at various retail outlets and increased awareness to educate people about past presidents.

The following pages highlight four facts about Presidents' Day. 

