4 highlights from Senate social media censorship hearing

The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday, fielding questions from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle looking to keep their massive influence on society in check.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified in front of the 22-member committee during a hearing entitled “Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression and the 2020 Election.”

Republicans accused the social media platforms of engaging in censorship while Democrats argued that the companies had not done enough to combat the spread of misinformation regarding the 2020 election.

In the following pages are four highlights from the hearing Tuesday.