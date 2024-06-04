Home News Proposed SBC resolutions touch on Christian political engagement, Israel, parental rights

In advance of the Southern Baptist Convention's June 11-12 Annual Meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana, SBC's Resolutions Committee has released a list of 10 resolutions that messengers will consider in their preliminary form.

This year marks the earliest preliminary resolutions have been released ahead of the annual meeting in recent memory, according to Baptist Press, the official news service of the SBC.

Resolutions Committee Chair Kristen Ferguson told the outlet that "these resolutions represent what we believe to be Southern Baptist resolve on emerging and urgent topics of our day."

The following pages highlight four notable resolutions that the nation's largest Protestant denomination will consider at its annual meeting later this month. They include topics related to in vitro fertilization, Christian political engagement, Israel and parental rights.