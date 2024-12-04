4 of the most controversial presidential pardons in US history

By CP Staff,
A Nov. 29, 2024, photo shows U.S. President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, stepping out of a bookstore while shopping in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Nov. 29, 2024. Biden on Sunday issued an official pardon for his son Hunter, who is facing sentencing for two criminal cases related to tax evasion and the purchase of a firearm.
A Nov. 29, 2024, photo shows U.S. President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, stepping out of a bookstore while shopping in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on Nov. 29, 2024. Biden on Sunday issued an official pardon for his son Hunter, who is facing sentencing for two criminal cases related to tax evasion and the purchase of a firearm. | MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden issued a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, claiming that he was unfairly prosecuted for political reasons. He issued the pardon on Sunday despite repeated claims by him and his White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre that he would never do so.

In a statement released Sunday, the president argued that his son was “selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted” due to his connection to the Democratic commander-in-chief.

While Biden’s move drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, it’s only the latest in a long, bipartisan line of controversial presidential pardons. Here's a list of four other controversial presidential pardons. 

Get Our Latest News for FREE

Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you're helping to keep CP's articles free and accessible for everyone.

$25/month$50/quarter$100/yearOne-time

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.