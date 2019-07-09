Politics | Tuesday, July 09, 2019
4 takeaways from Pence’s speech at pro-Israel Christian summit

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
Vice President Mike Pence giving a speech at the Christians United for Israel summit in Washington, D.C. on Monday, July 8, 2019. | CUFI

Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech before the organization Christians United for Israel on Monday as part of their two-day annual summit in Washington, D.C.

During his remarks, Vice President Pence talked about issues related to Israel, foreign policy, anti-Semitism, and how the Trump administration is a friend to the Middle Eastern nation.

Here are four points that Pence made during his speech. They include the administration’s handling of Iran, concerns over rising anti-Semitism, and a response to the claims by some that border detentions centers are like concentration camps.

