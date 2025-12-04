Home News 4 things to know about Texas' new 'bathroom bill'

Starting on Dec. 4, a new Texas law prohibiting men from entering women's restrooms will go into effect.

Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), also known as the Texas Women’s Privacy Act, will apply to bathroom and changing room facilities in public schools, universities and other buildings across the Lone Star State.

Authored by Texas state Sen. Mayes Middleton, SB 8 passed in September with bipartisan support, making Texas the 20th state in the nation to enact legislation protecting restroom privacy for women and girls.

Opponents of the bill, however, have voiced concerns about over-enforcement and potential public harassment by people they deride as “bathroom monitors."

Here are four things to know about Texas’ new law.