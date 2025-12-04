Share

4 things to know about Texas' new 'bathroom bill'

By CP Staff
Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay
Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay

Starting on Dec. 4, a new Texas law prohibiting men from entering women's restrooms will go into effect.

Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), also known as the Texas Women’s Privacy Act, will apply to bathroom and changing room facilities in public schools, universities and other buildings across the Lone Star State.

Authored by Texas state Sen. Mayes Middleton, SB 8 passed in September with bipartisan support, making Texas the 20th state in the nation to enact legislation protecting restroom privacy for women and girls.

Opponents of the bill, however, have voiced concerns about over-enforcement and potential public harassment by people they deride as “bathroom monitors."

Here are four things to know about Texas’ new law.

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.