5 Brutal Midterm Losses for U.S. Presidents

As the midterm elections draw closer, many speculate that Republican President Donald Trump will experience a "Blue Wave" which will give Democrats control of Congress. At present, polling data does indicate that the Democrats will retake the House of Representatives, however Republicans are expected to keep control of the Senate. Midterms, especially those in the first term, tend to be bad experiences for the president, regardless of party affiliation. According to ThoughtCo, modern midterm elections average out 30 lost seats for the party that controls the presidency. However, some midterm losses can be very sizable. Here in chronological order are five midterm elections that devastated the ranks of the president's party. Spanning the 1870s to the 1930s, these losses were greater than those suffered by Bill Clinton in 1994, George W. Bush in 2006, or even Barack Obama in 2010.

1874 - 104 Seats (96 House, 8 Senate) (Photo: Public Domain) Ulysses S Grant (1822-1885), former Union Army general and president of the United States of America. A former Union Army General, Republican President Ulysses S. Grant oversaw an administration ripe with scandal, as well as ongoing violence in the occupied South. For the first time since before the American Civil War, Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, winning 96 seats in the lower chamber. Democrats also gained 8 seats in the Senate. The Democrats' midterm victory played a crucial role in ending Reconstruction, which in turn contributed to the rise of Jim Crow laws throughout the former Confederacy.

1890 - 97 Seats (93 House, 4 Senate) (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) An 1888 campaign ad for Republican Benjamin Harrison. Republican President Benjamin Harrison lost the popular vote in his victory over Democratic President Grover Cleveland by about 100,000 of 11.4 million votes cast. For the first part of Harrison's term, the GOP controlled both houses of Congress; however, issues over economic depression and tariffs led them to lose big time. "They lost 93 seats, which was more than half of the GOP conference (52 percent of their 179 seats) and a full 28 percent of the 332-seat chamber," explained Lara M. Brown, director of the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University, in a column for The Hill. "They were able to retain majority control in the Senate, but they lost four seats in the 88-seat Senate. Interestingly, Populists picked up a fair number of the Republican seats in the House (8) and the Senate (2), suggesting once again ... that the American public was likely voting against the incumbent president and his partisan agenda, and not necessarily for the challengers' policy promises."

1894 - 121 Seats (116 House, 5 Senate) (Photo: Public Domain) Grover Cleveland (1837-1908), former president of the United States of America. President Grover Cleveland was in the White House for what History.com once labeled the "Biggest Landslide in Midterm Election History." In total, President Cleveland's Democrats lost 116 seats in the House of Representatives and 5 seats in the Senate, Republicans taking control due in large part to a crippling recession. "Almost 90 percent of northeastern and Midwestern House Democrats lost re-election. Even in the Deep South, a bastion of Democratic support since the Civil War, seats were lost in four states," noted History.com. "In total, Democrats lost 116 seats in the House and five in the Senate. This was made all the worse, by today's standards, because there were only 44 states in the Union."

1922 - 83 Seats (77 House, 6 Senate) (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) Warren G. Harding, president of the United States of America from 1921-1923. President Warren G. Harding's Republican Party suffered a split between its conservative and liberal wings, which the Democrats were able to exploit. Some have also blamed Harding for a failure in leadership during the schism. In total, the GOP lost 77 seats in the House of Representatives and 6 seats in the Senate. However, because the Republicans had such large majorities in Congress at the time, they maintained control of both Houses. Less than a year after the midterm defeat, Harding died of what many believe to have been a heart attack while staying at a hotel in San Francisco, California.

1938 - 77 Seats (71 House, 6 Senate) (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/James Blanchard) While Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt remained popular among the people, a recession within the Great Depression, his failed effort to unseat several conservative Democrats, and his attempt to pack the United States Supreme Court harmed his Party's midterm chances. Republicans won 71 seats in the House of Representatives and 6 seats in the Senate, reversing a years-long electoral trend of losing seats in Congress. Andrew E. Busch, professor of Government at Claremont McKenna College, explained in a 2006 piece that these losses greatly harmed FDR's New Deal legislative agenda. "Once the dust had settled, the Senate was about evenly divided between pro- and anti-New Deal forces, and the 'conservative coalition' of Republicans and conservative Democrats was also solidified in the House, and started any given issue within range of victory," wrote Busch. "If it makes sense to consider the 1930 midterm as the leading edge of the New Deal policy era, the midterm elections of 1938 clearly served as the endpoint of that era."