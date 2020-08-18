5 highlights from DNC night 1: Biden can ‘restore the soul of America,’ Cuomo and Sanders declare

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The 2020 Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday night with a packed lineup of speakers, including some Republicans, voicing their support for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and criticizing President Donald Trump.

This year’s Democratic convention is considerably different from years past as it's not being held with thousands of people in attendance.

Although it was scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this year, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the party to forgo an in-person convention in place of video programming that featured many prominent speakers as well as comments from small-business owners, community leaders and everyday Americans.

In the following pages are five highlights from the first night of the Democratic National Convention emceed by actress Eva Longoria Baston. The convention will run through Thursday and end with a speech from Biden.