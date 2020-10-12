5 interesting things said on day 1 of Barrett confirmation hearings 5 interesting things said on day 1 of Barrett confirmation hearings

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee made their opening arguments as confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, began Monday.

Barrett’s confirmation hearings come two years after the explosive confirmation hearings for Trump’s previous Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh, came to a close. Barrett has been nominated to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the long-serving liberal jurist who died Sept. 18.

All 22 members of the Senate Judiciary Committee made opening remarks as did Barrett herself. Here are five interesting moments from the first day of Barrett’s confirmation hearings.