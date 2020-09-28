Abortion, campus sexual assault, Second Amendment: 5 notable Amy Coney Barrett cases

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the United States Supreme Court caused by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A former clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, the 48-year-old Barrett was previously confirmed by Trump to the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

Many conservatives celebrated the nomination, believing that Barrett has a good track record on various legal issues and commending her for her devout Catholic beliefs.

Meanwhile, many progressives denounced the nomination, in part because of a concern that if confirmed, Barrett will turn the clock back on abortion and LGBT rights.

Here are five cases that Barrett was involved in on certain hot-button issues, including abortion, campus sexual assault investigation standards and gun regulations. They include authored opinions as well as dissents that she joined.