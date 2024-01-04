Home U.S. 5 of the most powerful political figures named in the Epstein files: list

Dozens of previously sealed court documents from a lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein are now in the public domain and include mentions of some of the late sex trafficker’s high-profile alleged friends and associates, including two former presidents and a former vice president.

While the newly-released documents are the latest in thousands of other filings made public in lawsuits involving Epstein, there are roughly 250 more slated to be released.

In July 2019, Epstein was indicted on sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy charges and was being held in Metropolitan Correctional Center awaiting trial. He was found dead in his cell on Aug. 10, 2019, after what officials claimed was a second — and successful — suicide attempt.

A 2020 Rasmussen Reports survey found that only 21% of the American public believe Epstein killed himself, while another 27% are undecided. Most respondents (52%) believe Epstein was murdered, the survey found.

Here are five of the most powerful names mentioned in the Epstein files.