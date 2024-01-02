Home Politics Bill Clinton mentioned over 50 times in documents linked to suit filed by Epstein accuser: report Ex-president’s name appears along with over 150 other 'John and Jane Does'

Former President Bill Clinton is mentioned more than 50 times in various documents in a 2015 lawsuit involving disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports.

The documents are linked to a suit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was a sex trafficking victim of Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, according to ABC News.

Both Epstein and Maxwell were also at the center of allegations from Giuffre, who accused the pair of trafficking her to several prominent names, including Prince Andrew, who later denied the allegations.

In 2022, Prince Andrew settled with Giuffre for $16 million in the sex abuse lawsuit.

The trove of documents were ordered to be unsealed after Jan. 1 after U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ruled in December that she found no legal justification to continue withholding the former president’s name along with over 150 other “John and Jane Does” mentioned in the records, ABC News reported.

While Giuffre has not alleged any wrongdoing against Clinton, documents unsealed in 2020 showed Giuffre claimed Clinton was among those present during a trip to Little St. James, Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. She also claimed Epstein made comments suggesting Clinton was “in his pocket,” according to reports.

Transcripts of a conversation between Giuffre and her attorney showed Giuffre saying, “You know, I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here,” adding that, according to Giuffre, Epstein brushed off the question and said, “Well, he owes me a favor.”

“He never told me what favors they were,” said Giuffre. “I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke.”

Flight logs leaked last year showed Clinton and others flew on Epstein’s private jet — nicknamed the "Lolita Express" — in 2002 and 2003 to destinations including Bangkok, Brunei and Paris. However, none of the leaked records indicated Clinton ever visited Epstein’s island, ABC News reported.

According to the report, Clinton, under the name “Doe 36,” is mentioned in at least 50 of the redacted filings. Several of the entries are linked to a 2016 effort by Giuffre’s legal team to subpoena the former president for deposition testimony on details about his relationship with Epstein.

Unsealed documents cited by ABC News showed Giuffre’s attorneys held informal talks with Clinton’s legal team in June 2016, just days after the former president’s wife, Hillary Clinton, officially became the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

The report also cited an unidentified source who claimed Giuffre’s representatives were rebuffed in their efforts to contact the former president’s attorneys about a possible deposition and were told Clinton’s testimony “would not be helpful to Giuffre because, the person said, the former president had never been on Epstein's island, as she had claimed.”

A Clinton spokesperson declined a request for comment on the report from ABC News.

While officials say Epstein took his own life in his prison cell in August 2019, a 2020 survey by Rasmussen Reports found only 21% of Americans believe Epstein killed himself, while more than half (52%) believe he was murdered.

Last June, The Associated Press cited newly-obtained jail records which, according to the report, “help to dispel the many conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s suicide” and blamed “severe staffing shortages and employees cutting corners” for Epstein’s death.