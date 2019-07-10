5 things to know about the Jeffrey Epstein arrest, sex trafficking charges

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

The arrest of billionaire and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges is fueling speculation that many powerful, wealthy people are likely to be exposed or implicated.

Epstein returned from a trip to Europe Saturday, was arrested at a New Jersey airport, and was charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, which is known for its dogged pursuit of high-profile cases.

The 66-year-old financial manager was charged with child sex trafficking in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1591, in connection with allegations that he recruited young girls to exploit at his homes in Palm Beach, Florida, and New York City.

Epstein maintains all his accusers engaged in consensual sexual activity with him and that he thought they were all of legal age at the time. He pleaded not guilty Monday on one count of sex-trafficking and another count of sex-trafficking conspiracy.