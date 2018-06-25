5 Reactions: Mike Huckabee Called 'Racist' for Immigrant Gang Photo, Joke About Nancy Pelosi

(Photo: Screengrab/foxbusiness.com) Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee speaking at a Republican primary debate sponsored by Fox Business in North Charleston, South Carolina on Thursday, January 14, 2016. Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and Christian minister, has been defending himself after receiving major backlash for a tweet joking that MS-13 gang members will work for House minority leader Nancy Pelosi. The controversy began with Huckabee's tweet on Saturday, in jest, which read, "Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House," above a photo of what appear to be MS-13 gang members. Nancy Pelosi introduces her campaign committee for the take back of the House. pic.twitter.com/yKDhkVubck — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018 A spokesperson for Pelosi told CNN Sunday, "Trump and his surrogates will continue to repeat blatantly false attacks as long as the media continues to take the bait and print them." The gang, which the White House says is a "transnational gang which follows the motto of 'kill, rape, control' by committing shocking acts of violence in an attempt to instill fear and gain control," has been at the center of the immigration debate in America. The U.S. government has argued that its crackdown on illegal immigration is largely a response to the attacks of such gangs and the need to keep the nation safe. A number of political commentators on the left and on the right saw racial undertones in Huckabee's tweet, however. Below are five responses, including from Christian conservatives and friends of Huckabee calling out his tweet, but also from others defending the former U.S. presidential candidate from accusations that he is being racist.

1. Mike Huckabee Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Brian Snyder) Republican 2016 presidential hopeful Mike Huckabee speaks at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire, April 18, 2016. After receiving a flood of criticism from liberal and some conservative sources, including being asked to explain why exactly he believes Pelosi supports MS-13, Huckabee tweeted in his defense: "Here you go! You want to defend gangs who rape, murder, and mutilate little children too? Repeat--a criminal gang is NOT a race! Doesn't matter if these goons were lily-white Brits!" Huckabee then linked to a C-Span video from May at a press conference, where Pelosi condemned President Donald Trump alluding to certain immigrants as "animals." The White House has maintained that Trump was only calling violent members of the immigrant gang MS-13 as animals, not all immigrants. However, Democrats have sought to attribute his remarks to all undocumented immigrants. "When the president of the United States says about undocumented immigrants, 'These aren't people, these are animals,' you have to wonder, does he not believe in the spark of divinity, the dignity and worth of every person?'" Pelosi asked at the time. Huckabee also defended himself against accusations, such as from The Washington Post's Karen Tumulty, that he was being racist. "Absurd! To see race in everything IS racist. Nothing about race but about a vile violent criminal gang. Please understand that," the former governor wrote. He further added that "MS-13 is not a race but an illegal gang who rapes, murders, and mutilates children as sport. Nancy Pelosi defended them because she said @realDonaldTrump insulted them. Are you defending them too? Wasn't aware that criminal was a 'race.'" Tumulty wrote about Huckabee's response in a Sunday Washington Post op-ed. "So apparently, that has become Huckabee's go-to line: You are either with him or with a murderous gang," she wrote. "This is something I never would have imagined when I first met Huckabee. He has come a long way. I hope he finds his way back."

2. Bob Vander Plaats Expand | Collapse (Screenshots: YouTube) Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., (L) and Bob Vander Plaats, president and CEO of The Family Leader (R) Bob Vander Plaats, the president and CEO of Iowan conservative group The Family Leader, said that he cannot believe his friend made such a comment, however. "Where did my friend and pastor @GovMikeHuckabee go?" Plaats asked on Twitter. "I want him back. I'll assume someone hijacked his twitter account." "He's way better than this!" he added.

3. Erick Erickson Expand | Collapse (Photo: Reuters/Joshua Roberts) Young protesters call for an immigration bill to address the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program at a rally in 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. Erick Erickson of The Resurgent, a hub for conservatives and people of faith, said that those espousing the Christian faith should not be making such comments. "There was a time I think I probably would have thought this was funny. But then I grew up and realized I need to reflect my faith better in public," Erickson tweeted. "I still screw up, but I try to say sorry when I do and not double down," he added. Still, in other tweets Erickson defended Huckabee's daughter, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was recently kicked out of a restaurant in Virginia for being a member of Trump's administration and serving as White House press secretary.

4. Ted Lieu Expand | Collapse (Photo: Office of Sen. Lieu) U.S. Representative Ted Lieu, D-Calif., admonished Huckabee for his tweet, and suggested such an attitude is one of the reasons why the Democrats will be making gains in the midterm elections. "Dear Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee): I am a Vice Chair of the Campaign Committee to take back the House. It's going swell & Dems are way up in the polls," Lieu tweeted. "Also, I served on active duty to defend bigots like you that engage in raging, hateful, racist speech. In Christ, Ted," he added. Lieu, a Colonel in the Reserves, was referring to his experience as a former active duty officer in the U.S. Air Force.

5. Scott Lamb Expand | Collapse (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Immigrant children detained by Border Patrol. Others took to social media to defend Huckabee, however, such as author and political analyst Scott Lamb, who is also a vice president at Liberty University. "Having interviewed a hundred folks about @GovMikeHuckabee, including dozens and dozens who knew him as a boy and teen, I can attest that he hasn't got a racist bone in his body," Lamb wrote on Twitter. "He was AHEAD on these issues far beyond his own culture and denomination," he added. Huckabee thanked Lamb for his comments. "Hearing from ppl who actually know me is way better than criticism from Fake News and those who pretend they are 'friends,'" the former governor wrote.