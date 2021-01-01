'We are going to survive': 5 ways the Church is innovating amid COVID-19 'We are going to survive': 5 ways the Church is innovating amid COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, churches across the U.S. were shuttered, forcing them to pivot quickly and strategically to meet emerging needs. From meeting in parking lots and banks to leveraging online technologies for spiritual connection, churches stepped up to the challenge.

“COVID definitely posed challenges for the church this year,” Brian Howard, executive director of the Acts 29 church planting network, told The Christian Post. “But one thing is certain: We have, and are going to, survive.”

“We're going to get through this and we're going to continue to be the church," he stressed. "The Bible doesn't say, ‘Go ahead and be the church when things are really smooth and calm.’ Just like the church of the first century had to adjust to persecution and all kinds of trauma, the 21st century church will adjust to whatever challenges it faces.”

Here are five ways chuches in the U.S. innovated to continue operating as the Body of Christ in a rapidly changing context.