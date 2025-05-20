Home News Over 5,500 sign petition against NJ town's plan to seize Episcopal church via eminent domain

More than 5,500 people have signed a petition to stop a New Jersey town from seizing the property of an Episcopal Church via eminent domain.

Last month, Toms River Township Council narrowly approved a proposal to take control of the 11-acre property of Christ Episcopal Church and turn it into a recreational facility.

The petition, which was recently posted by the church's rector, the Rev. Lisa Hoffman, has garnered over 5,600 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“Christ Church is a large and active congregation with a longstanding commitment to outreach and community support, especially for those in need. Together, the people of Christ Church participate in more than 20 essential ministries that support the Toms River community and beyond,” stated the petition.

“Now, the congregation of Christ Church, Toms River needs your support. Please sign our petition to tell the mayor and township council that people matter more than pickleball courts. Eminent domain should never be used to control a church’s ministries.”

Toms River Mayor Daniel Rodrick was critical of the petition, telling the New Jersey-based Asbury Park Press that he didn't believe the effort properly represented local interests.

"If you look at the petition, it says that 60 percent of the signatures are in the 'area' of Toms River and the other 40 percent are from outside the area," said Rodrick. "So I do not believe this petition is an accurate representation of how the community feels. I am elected by the residents of Toms River and it is they whom I am representing."

A public hearing on the church acquisition ordinance is scheduled for July in a town hall format, reported the Asbury Park Press, with a second council vote expected.

On April 30, the Toms River Council voted 4-3 to pass an eminent domain ordinance to seize the church property to create a community park and recreation center.

The plan would be to transform the 160-year-old church’s downtown property into a space that will include a playground, pickleball courts, a soccer field, and a skate park.

The decision to seize the church property came as the congregation has been trying to get a zoning application approved to build a homeless shelter on their grounds.

Some have argued that the attempted seizure of the church grounds is linked to the congregation’s homeless ministry and complaints from some area residents regarding those efforts.

Attorney Michael York wrote in a letter sent to Assistant Township Attorney Peter Pascarella shortly before the April 30 meeting that he believed it was “obvious that the township and mayor are acting in bad faith and have ulterior motives.”

“Clearly, they are not even trying to hide their actions,” wrote York, as quoted by Episcopal News Service. “This attempt to use eminent domain as an excuse to obtain property is not disguised in this instance.”