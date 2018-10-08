6 Christian Reactions to Kavanaugh Confirmation: From 'Victory' to 'Stain on America'

(Photo: Supreme Court of the United States/Fred Schilling) Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room, Supreme Court Building. Mrs. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. The sharply divided Christian responses to now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation on Saturday have continued in full force. Some, such as Tony Perkins of the conservative Family Research Council, praised the U.S. Senate confirming Kavanaugh as justice to the Supreme Court by a vote of 50-48 as a victory against an "unimaginable smear" campaign. Several pro-life groups said they are looking forward in hope toward what this would mean regarding challenging Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in the country. Some liberal faith-based groups said that they believe California professor Christine Blasey Ford and her testimony that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her in the 1980s, something which the associate justice has strongly denied. Here are six reactions from Christian organizations commenting on the victory for President Donald Trump in seeing his nominee confirmed to the Supreme Court:

1. Americans United for Life Expand | Collapse (Photo: Christian Post/Tyler O'Neil) Media Research Center Political Director Christian Robey speaks, while Lila Rose, president and founder of Live Action, stands to his right. Behind them, from left to right stand pro-life advocate and nurse Jill Stanek, Americans United For Life President Charmaine Yoest, and Radiance Foundation Chief Creative Officer Ryan Bomberger, all of who spoke at the 'March on Media' protest Thursday, August 8, 2013, in Washington, D.C. Catherine Glenn Foster, president & CEO of Americans United for Life, said that the confirmation is a "historic day" for America. "Today is an historic day for all Americans who support and work to advance the culture of life. Americans United for Life (AUL) applauds the U.S. Senate for overcoming partisan politics and gridlock in its confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States. Judge Kavanaugh's distinguished judicial career has been built upon his constitutionalist approach to law, and we trust that this will serve all Americans well when Roe v. Wade inevitably comes before the Supreme Court for review," Foster stated. She added that fears are that the Supreme Court "will increasingly find itself the target of divisive and partisan attacks by those for whom concepts of law and justice are merely weapons for asserting oppressive views that infringe on the fundamental right to life." Still, she said that for the first time in decades, "a majority of justices appear to understand not only that life begins at conception, as affirmed by medical science, but also that Roe was an egregious example of constitutional overreach."

2. Focus on the Family Expand | Collapse (Photo: Twitter/Jim Daly) Focus on the Family president Jim Daly recently spoke on same-sex marriage on NPR's "Weekend Edition Sunday." Jim Daly, who leads Focus on the Family, said the group is "extremely pleased" with the development. "Judge Kavanaugh is a man of proven judicial temperament, fair and impartial to all who appear in his courtroom. He has served almost three decades in public service. He deserves to sit on the nation's highest court, and the nation will be greatly served because of it," Daly declared. "This vote has always been about something other than Judge Kavanaugh, who is a good man and a fair and impartial jurist. Some see him as a possible fifth vote on the Court to overturn Roe v. Wade someday, since he appears to be more of a constitutionalist judge than the justice he is replacing, Anthony Kennedy," he added. "As such, Judge Kavanaugh was a marked man before he was even nominated, as evidenced by protestors at the Supreme Court with fill-in-the-blank protest signs awaiting the President's announcement of his pick on July 9th." Daly expressed his confidence that Kavanaugh will serve on the Supreme Court with "distinction and honor" "He's already done so during his almost-thirty years of public service. But if we don't learn from this moment in time; if we continue to retreat to our 'tribes' on every issue and view everyone else as an enemy; and if we don't return the function of the judicial branch back to the way our Founders envisioned rather than what it has become, then God help us," he warned.

3. National Right to Life Expand | Collapse (Photo: The Christian Post) National Right to Life visitors' booth at the 43rd annual NRL Convention in Dallas, Texas, June 27, 2013. The National Right to Life released a committee statement on Kavanaugh's confirmation, calling it not only a victory for the judge, but also for Trump and the rule of law. "It is a victory for all who believe that the federal courts should enforce the rights truly based on the text and history of the Constitution, and otherwise leave policy questions in the hands of elected legislators," said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life. "Senate Majority Leader McConnell and Judiciary Committee Chairman Grassley deserve the highest marks for their steadfast and courageous leadership during this contentious 13-week confirmation battle," added Douglas D. Johnson, senior policy adviser to National Right to Life. "Special commendation is due for Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), whose incisive public advocacy did much to dispel clouds of misinformation disseminated by many opponents of confirmation. In the end, every pro-life senator supported confirmation."

4. Family Research Council Expand | Collapse Photo: National Religious Broadcasters Family Research Council President Tony Perkins speaks at Proclaim 18, the National Religious Broadcasters' (NRB) International Christian Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 2, 2018. Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said that Kavanaugh had to overcome "an unimaginable smear campaign." "For the first time in decades, this nomination brought with it the reality of returning to a truly constitutionalist court. Many on the Left couldn't stand such a thought. And for that, he and his family have paid a tremendous price," Perkins argued. He insisted that Kavanaugh will work to defend the U.S. Constitution. "While the vacancy on the court has been filled, the issue of how those on the Left will stop at nothing in their effort to use the court as the vehicle for their agenda will continue into Election Day and beyond," Perkins continued. "This nomination and today's confirmation were about the Constitution and the foundational freedoms it was designed to protect. Today was a major step in the journey to restore the Constitution to its rightful and intended role in our Republic."

5. Faith in Action Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: NBC News) Bishop Dwayne Royster, national political director for Faith in Action, in a 2015 interview with NBC News. Faith in Action, a grassroots organization founded by a Jesuit priest that includes Christians and people of various faiths working to address social problems, was one of the groups opposed to Kavanaugh. Bishop Dwayne Royster, national political director for Faith in Action, said the senators turned their backs on the American people. "The Senate's vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court will go down in history as a stain on the Court, the Congress and this country. This vote is more evidence that politicians have turned their backs on the people of this country, confirming a justice who throughout the confirmation hearings demonstrated that his judgment and code of conduct are founded on a system of patriarchy, in which men hold power over women, and more broadly, disrespect the less privileged in society, including workers, people of color and immigrants," Royster argued. "As someone whose record demonstrates an inability to be an impartial judge on issues ranging from workers' rights to voting rights and other major civil rights, Kavanaugh is a major threat to communities of color, women and low-income families in this country. Equally appalling are the sexual abuse allegations and his display of political bias, judicial intemperance and lack of truthfulness throughout the confirmation process. "We are deeply disappointed in this result and grieve for our country. And we pray Justice Kavanaugh rises above all expectations to meet the high-standards established by the U.S. Constitution and delivers liberty and justice for all."