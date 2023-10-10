Israel-Hamas war: 7 presidential candidates react to terrorist attacks, US response

President Joe Biden and other 2024 presidential hopefuls reacted to the terrorist attacks launched against Israel Saturday, an assault that many candidates asserted resulted from the Biden administration’s weak foreign policies that have led to the Israel-Hamas war.

On Saturday, Hamas launched a surprise assault against Israel during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot — a time when Orthodox Jewish civilians would have all of their gadgets turned off, including their computers and phones — firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating the border near Gaza. Hamas is the terrorist group that gained control of Gaza after winning elections in 2006 and seized control from the Palestinian Authority.

As The Christian Post reported Monday, the death toll continues to surge, with at least 900 Israelis killed and 700 killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian authorities. Between 100 and 150 hostages are being held by Hamas in Gaza, including Americans. The Biden administration confirmed in a statement Monday afternoon that at least 11 Americans were killed in Israel by Hamas.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah claimed that Iranian security officials helped Hamas plan the attacks against Israel.

Following the assault on the Jewish state, a majority of candidates appear to be united in their support for Israel; however, many condemned the Biden administration for policies they believed paved the way for Hamas’ invasion.

Here are seven presidential candidates’ reactions to Hamas’ terrorist attack against Israel and the U.S. response.

