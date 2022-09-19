7 sacred songs performed at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom, was honored with a full state funeral Monday at Westminster Abbey followed by a procession to Windsor Castle for a committal service at St. George's Chapel where she will be laid to rest in the royal vault.

A devout Christian and a monarch whose authority included serving as head of the Church of England, Elizabeth II’s funeral included several sacred hymns and choral pieces. At St. George's Chapel, the service opened with the choir singing Psalm 121, "I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills," which was said to be among the late monarch's favorites.

“The musical portion of the Order of Service for the burial of the late queen is exactly what one would expect it to be,” wrote classical music critic Ivan Hewett of The Telegraph.

“It is rooted in the traditions of past royal funerals, in a variety of musical styles from Jacobean formality to Edwardian sentiment, with just one very mild whiff of ‘modern music.’ There are also subtle nods toward the queen’s own musical tastes and loyalties …”

Here are seven pieces of sacred music performed during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. They include popular hymns and notable choral pieces that have lengthy histories.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

Next